Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Grows By 62.5%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Micron Solutions stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.50. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Micron Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

