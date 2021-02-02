Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Decreases By 21.9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.4 days.

SMIZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF stock remained flat at $$6.67 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.