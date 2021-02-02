Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Increases By 77.6%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $31,163,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,748 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 129.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 871,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,518,000 after acquiring an additional 492,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

