Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Declines By 50.3%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of KNBWY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,344. Kirin has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kirin will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNBWY. Mizuho upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.