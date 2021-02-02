Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Expands By 35.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 65,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.