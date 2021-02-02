Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Grows By 31.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 19,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

