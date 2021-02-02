Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases By 42.8%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,632. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

