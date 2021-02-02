Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declines By 39.4%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.01. 62,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.