Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Rises By 50.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 19,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 28.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,369,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

