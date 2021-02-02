Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 18.3%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immersion by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 29.4% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 126,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,152. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

