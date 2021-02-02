Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Drops By 22.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,295,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 3,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

