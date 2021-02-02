Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Increases By 80.0%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRIN opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

