Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Grows By 36.5%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSKY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GSKY traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 131,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. 54.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

