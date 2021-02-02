Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Drops By 39.6%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of GPEAF remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 102,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

