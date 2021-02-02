Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 25.7%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FUJIY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. 13,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.