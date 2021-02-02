Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Grows By 74.3%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.