Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Increases By 21.9%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:DLNG remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,493. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.