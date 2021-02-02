Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 33.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $$62.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $66.70.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
