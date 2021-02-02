Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 33.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $$62.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

