Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Expands By 75.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. Disco has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

