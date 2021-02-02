Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Grows By 20.5%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYLC remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. County Line Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
County Line Energy Company Profile
