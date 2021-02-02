Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Grows By 20.5%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYLC remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. County Line Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

