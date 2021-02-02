Short Interest in Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Declines By 52.7%

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLKA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,974. Clikia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

