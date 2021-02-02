Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Grows By 47.7%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 505,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

CEVA stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,041.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

