Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Expands By 39.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,335. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
