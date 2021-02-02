Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Expands By 39.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,335. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

