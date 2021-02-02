Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 25.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 3,247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.
Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
