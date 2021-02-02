Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 25.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 3,247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

