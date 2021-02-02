Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Grows By 81.1%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 209.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.