Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Grows By 61.7%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,400 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 942,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASTI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

