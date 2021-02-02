Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Drops By 39.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,870,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 54,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Antero Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 382,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.
