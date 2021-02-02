Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Drops By 39.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,870,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 54,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 382,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

