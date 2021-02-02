Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Decreases By 36.2%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $36,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. 16,135,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,361,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.