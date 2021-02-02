Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.78. 2,189,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,809,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.07%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.