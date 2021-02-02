Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $250,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

