Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SMED stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million and a P/E ratio of 183.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

