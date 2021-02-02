Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million and a P/E ratio of 183.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

