SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get SGS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGSOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SGS stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. SGS has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.