Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Receives C$7.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.2089773 EPS for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

