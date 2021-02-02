Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Servotronics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $100.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

