Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of SVC opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

