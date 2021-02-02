Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,558 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust comprises approximately 5.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.72% of Service Properties Trust worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

