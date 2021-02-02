Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

