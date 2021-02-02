Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,535,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.