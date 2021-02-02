Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

