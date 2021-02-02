Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $13,920,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.