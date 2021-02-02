Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,414 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

