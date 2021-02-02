Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $5,368,813 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.39. 1,233,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,773. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

