Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SRSCQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,656. Sears Canada has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

