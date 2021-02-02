Seaport Global Securities Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.79 on Monday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $732.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

