SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $250.00. The company traded as high as $241.60 and last traded at $236.67, with a volume of 15842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

