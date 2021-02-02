Scotiabank Raises CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$22.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.94. The company had a trading volume of 399,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.567204 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$38,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,672. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

