Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.00.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$66.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

