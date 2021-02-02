Scorum Coins Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $167,511.04 and $4,087.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00144039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00252420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

