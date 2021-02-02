Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading Up 11.3% After Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 363,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 193,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

SALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

